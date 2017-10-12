GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arvind Kejriwal's Car Stolen from Delhi Secretariat

Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.

News18.com

October 12, 2017, 6:36 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal’s Car Stolen from Delhi Secretariat
File photo of the Wagon R used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which was stolen on Thursday.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was stolen from outside the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.

“We received the complaint at around 3:30pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.

When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.
