Arvind Kejriwal’s Car Stolen from Delhi Secretariat
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
File photo of the Wagon R used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal which was stolen on Thursday.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s car was stolen from outside the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
“We received the complaint at around 3:30pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.
When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.
Police on Thursday received a complaint saying the Wagon R which the Chief Minister used to travel has been stolen.
“We received the complaint at around 3:30pm today after which we started investigating into the case,” said Mandeep Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of police.
When asked about the guards or security around CM’s car, the officer said that they are checking all the factors and will be able to ascertain the modus once the prima facie investigation is done. “The investigation has just started and we will be able to get more details in the further course of time,” he added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vikas Gupta's Brother Siddharth Slams Contestants on Gay Remark
- Kuldeep Yadav is a Product of Anil Kumble: Suresh Raina
- Loving Pia Teaches About Loneliness, Love More Than Any Hollywood Classic
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer