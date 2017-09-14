As Abu Ismail is Gunned Down, Twitter Blocks Content About the Terrorist

"Abu Ismail" is the top trend, yet @TwitterIndia has decided to block all content (including breaking news) on the terrorist. Strange pic.twitter.com/Ir5nEfIK4t — Bodhisattva Sen Roy (@insenroy) September 14, 2017

New Delhi: Abu Ismail, the top Lashkar commander, who is believed to have orchestrated the attack on Amarnath Yatra bus in July, in which nine pilgrims were killed, was shot dead along with another LeT operative in an operation conducted on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.As the news broke, the term "Abu Ismail" soon became the top trend on Twitter. Interestingly, Twitter then, by the looks of it, blocked all tweets, including news items on the terrorist.While it is visible that it "Abu Ismail is the top trend" clicking on it shows that the tweets have been blocked.Even after making the necessary changes to the 'Sensitive Content' setting on my settings, the Tweets continue to be blocked.The total block was lifted after about half an hour, but then out of the 2,544 tweets that show up on the trend (at the time of writing this), most are from July-August. Current tweets, including news from verified outlets like CNN-News18 were still absent.Tweets that show up after the initial block was lifted. Latest Tweets are still absent.