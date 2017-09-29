GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Prabhadevi Railway Station Stampede: BMC and Govt Bicker. Twitterati Spare Neither

Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2017, 1:42 PM IST
Prabhadevi Railway Station Stampede: BMC and Govt Bicker. Twitterati Spare Neither
Mumbaikars took to Twitter to vent their anger, saying the tragedy was in the making but authorities didn’t pay heed to it.
New Delhi: At least 22 people have been killed and about 30 injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station on Friday. The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital.

Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.

Some tweets also mentioned that commuters had been complaining about broken sheds, encroachment by pan shops and tea shops on the stairway leading to the station, for the past several months.

The disaster management officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have rushed to the spot and are carrying out rescue operation.

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the tragedy:
























































