And BMC is blaming railways. What about the common man? Is he just suppose to live and die like this? #elphinstone — असीमित (@aseem_aks) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone..Shame on Railways/BMC/Govt. for failing Mumbai.No planning, filthy crowded stations, hawkers everywhere.This is Aamchi Mumbai — Nilesh (@ret2indnri) September 29, 2017

That's why the move by Bombay HC to appoint Nodal Officer to collect all related complaints and pass it on to respective authorities is good pic.twitter.com/7oZ4Jo5kOQ — Taxpayer Citizen (@taxpayer_india) September 25, 2017

.@RailMinIndia @WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone stampede hasnt shocked commuters. They'd bin complaining about the bridge for many days now. Railway authorities any answers? — Roshni Olivera (@RoshniOlivera) September 29, 2017

Tweeted this 2-3 days back and today 3 people are reportedly dead and several injured. #Elphinstone #Parel station @RailMinIndia https://t.co/f67LCOVAFl — Aparajita (@aparajita_k) September 29, 2017

Wonder how much time & money they spent on renaming Elphinstone Road to Prabhadevi... Instead of fixing the station infrastructure. — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 29, 2017

Commuters have been coping with this for years! Ministers dont commute else theyd know. Shame on @Dev_Fadnavis @RailMinIndia #elphinstone https://t.co/z0Se1g2gRp — Gayatri Jayaraman (@Gayatri__J) September 29, 2017

Make it mandatory for politicians to travel in local trains and see how things will change overnight. Tragic deaths at #Elphinstone #Mumbai — sanjay bhatia (@sanjay_bhatia) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone This was just waiting to happen.This is da scene at every damn railway stn in Mumbai.N we after renaming stations.Priorities!!! — Dipeeshh (@ndipesh) September 29, 2017

What Mumbai needs:

Better infrastructure.



What Mumbai gets:

Name changes. #Elphinstone — Mihir Bijur (@MihirBijur) September 29, 2017

If we focused on improving our stations rather than renaming them, this tragic stampede may not have happened #Prabhadevi #Elphinstone — Sitaraman Shankar (@shankarsview) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone.tragedy was waiting to happen...there are many more stations where this disaster might be waiting...who to blame?who to act nw? — KM (@KM78604) September 29, 2017

#bmc @shivsena has to be held responsible for the stampede at Elphinstone road station. — Ameya Sapre (@AudioJunkie13) September 29, 2017

as expected @WesternRly has blamed sudden rain for the #Elphinstone stampede ! — P r / T | k (@superselector5) September 29, 2017

Aftr 217 train accidents in 3 yrs & repeatd complnts by commutrs, todays tragedy at #elphinstone is nothng short of a mass murder by govt.! — Haider Talat (@haider_talat) September 29, 2017

We do not required Bullet train, Improve existing infrastructure of local train rather #Elphinstone — CA Bhavesh Wadhvana (@CABhaveshw) September 29, 2017

And I passed Elphinstone Road at about the same time the stampede happened. Shocking state of infra in #WR. Why #bullettrain b4 #FOB ? https://t.co/GJGuui3DF6 — Madan Singh (MR) (@mrsinghCricUmp) September 29, 2017

@narendramodi Why invest thousands of crores in bullet when u couldnt improve existing railway stations sir ?? #MumbaiTragedy #elphinstone — Anubhav khare (@khareanubhav) September 29, 2017

At least 22 people have been killed and about 30 injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station on Friday. The injured were rushed to KEM Hospital.Immediately after the incident, people took to Twitter and vented out their anger on the Railways and BMC for negligence and not doing anything about the dilapidated infrastructure within the station premises.Some tweets also mentioned that commuters had been complaining about broken sheds, encroachment by pan shops and tea shops on the stairway leading to the station, for the past several months.The disaster management officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have rushed to the spot and are carrying out rescue operation.Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the tragedy: