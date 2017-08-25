Amid reports of people dying in violence of Punjab and Haryana post the verdict against Dera Sacha Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the administrations in the two states."State governments did take precautions. You can't blame them," he said soon after his return from the SCO summit in Kyrgyz Republic.Singh said that spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lala Khattar and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and that both CMs assured him that situation is under control.When asked as to why congregation of Dera supporters was allowed in Panchkula, he said, “In a democracy, how can you stop movement of people all together?”Singh also appealed from peace. “I appeal to all, including supporters (of Dera Sacha Sauda) to maintain peace. I have been told that Baba Ram Rahim has also appealed for peace,” he said.“Any harm to life and property due to this unrest cannot be compensated by any amount of money,” he added.Singh said he has taken stock of the situation in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. “I preponed my return after getting to know about the situation as it was unfolding. The moment I landed I spoke to CMs along with administration officers and reviewed the situation. Both CMs told me that situation under control,” he said.“I told them if any assistance is needed center will provide whatever force they have asked has been given,” he added.Singh was on a visit to Kyrgyzstan when the situation unfolded, causing him to rush to Delhi.About 13 people died after the special CBI court in Panchkula convicted the Dera chief in a rape case. The central government has already dispatched around 20,000 paramilitary personnel to Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to assist the local administration in maintaining law and order.