As India Celebrates 70 Years of Independence, Take This Freedom Survey
Seventy years on, do you feel liberated living in a country that fought so hard for its freedom? Take our poll.
File photo of Indian flag (Photo: Getty Images)
This year, India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its Independence. The whole country is geared up for the big day, with daylong programmes slated to mark the occasion. Seventy years on, do you feel liberated living in a country that fought so hard for its freedom? Take our poll…
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Which Test Series Win Has Been the Greatest Since India's Independence?
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Melodies Don't Demand Much From Listener
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- India is 20 Years Behind in Knowledge, says NBA Star Kevin Durant
- Pehredaar Piya Ki Faces Ban Petition; Actors Speak Out on Indian Television Content