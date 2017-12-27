As Rahul Takes to Work, Sonia Gandhi Enjoys Her Vacation in Goa

In a role reversal, it is Sonia Gandhi, and not Rahul, who is now on a vacation. Sonia left for Goa on December 26, and is expected to be back in the first week of January.So while the new Congress president is chairing review meetings on the just concluded Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls, Sonia decided to spend this year end at the Leela hotel in south Goa.Sonia has been skipping vacations as Congress president preferring to look at party work, while Rahul made it a point to travel abroad on his annual vacations. This south Goa property is a favourite with Sonia as it offers her a privacy which few resorts do.Stepping down after being the longest serving president of the Congress party, it is a holiday well deserved.Sonia was seen in a relaxed mood, freely interacting with tourists and even cycling during her stay at the exclusive resort. She even obliged other guests and residents seeking selfies with her.She was seen at the breakfast table waiting patiently for her masala dosa being prepared.The mother it seems is happy to have passed on the baton to son Rahul. In fact, sources say, Sonia has been in retirement mode for long and has been urging her son to take over as she wanted a break.A visibly happy and smiling Sonia formally handed over charge of the party to Rahul earlier this month. The same day, while son Rahul was meeting and accepting greetings from Congress delegates from across the country, Sonia and daughter Priyanka went to Khan market in Delhi and were shopping for cards and stationary at the Archies gallery.This is not the first visit by the the former Congress president to Leela, Goa, in the recent past.She had gone there a few weeks back when Delhi witnessed its worst spell of air pollution this year. Sonia is acutely asthmatic and her doctors had then advised her to leave Delhi.Sources say that Sonia is spending time at the Leela with selected close friends. She is doing her yoga and reading books. And has stayed away from watching or keeping track of news.