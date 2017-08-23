As Rajnath Appeals for End to China Standoff, Window Opens for Bilateral Meet at SCO

Two days after home minister Rajnath Singh expressed hope for a quick solution to the ongoing stand-off with China, a window for a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterparts has emerged. He will jet off to Kyrgyz Republic to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting on August 24 and 25.“During the visit, the home minister is likely to have bilateral meetings with the ministers of some of the SCO member states,” an official statement from the ministry of home affairs said on Wednesday. When pressed further if a meeting with China is on the cards, an MHA spokesperson said, “The exact contours of the bilateral meetings are still being worked out.”The agenda of the SCO meeting is disaster management and prevention and elimination of emergency situations. But all eyes will be on the interaction between the Indian and Chinese sides on the sidelines of the summit.If Singh meets his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, it will bear significance as India and China has been engaged in a stand-off at Dokalam near the Sikkim sector for close to two months.On Monday, the home minister had said a solution to the ongoing stand-off between India and China at Dokalam would be found soon and hoped that Beijing would make a positive move in this regard.“Hum sangharsh nahi, shanti chahte hain (We don’t want a struggle, we want peace," Singh had said while addressing ITBP personnel posted on the Indo-China border.China, however, on Tuesday said the only way to end the standoff in Dokalam was for India to unconditionally withdraw its troops from the area.The SCO, founded in 2001 has China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan as its members. The bloc is headquartered in Beijing and India became a member in June when PM Modi visited Kazakhstan.Wednesday's statement said Singh is leading a delegation to attend the 9th meeting of heads of governments of SCO member states to be held at Choplon Ata in Kyrgyz Republic on August 24-25. The meeting will deal with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations.The Indian delegation includes senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of External Affairs.