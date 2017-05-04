As Violence Rises, Hindu Yuva Vahini Puts Membership Drive on Hold

Lucknow: Hindu Yuva Vahini, the right-wing organisation founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has put its membership drive on hold amid questions over its involvement in violence.

Hindu Yuva Vahini general secretary PK Mall told CNN-News18, HYV will not accept any new membership for the next six months or even a year.



Mall said it is because the organisation believes that goons from non-BJP parties were posing as its members and carrying out violent attacks in the name of gau raksha and love jihad.

"Goons from Samajwadi party are wearing a Bhagwa Gamcha (saffron stole) and indulging in violence. We have asked our members to be careful," he said.



Mall, who is a close associate of Adityanath, admitted that the three people arrested in the Bulandshahr lynching case were its members but added the cases against them awere "fabricated". A 60-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death for allegedly helping his relative elope with a woman from another community.

Mall claimed the Vahini leadership is frequently getting complaints that people with a criminal record were trying to infiltrate the organisation.

"We are now in the process of visiting districts and holding meetings to check infiltration in the ranks. Yogi ji's message is clear: the Vahini needs to be an instrument of delivery mechanism of government schemes and not a self-appointed custodian. Such acts will not be tolerated," Mall said.