Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes Out at NIA After Dilsukhnagar Blast Verdict

MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at the National Investigative Agency on in a series on posts on Twitter, accusing it targeting a particular community.

His reaction comes a day after the verdict on Dilsukhnagar bomb blast case.

“Why can't our Premier Investigation Agencies show same Urgency t convict all alleged terrorist cases Demolition BabriMasjid pending since 92 (sic),” he tweeted.

“Dilsukhnagar bomb blast accused can be convicted in 3 years why is it taking long to convict mmasjid,ajmer,malegaon can nia throw some light..do not be surprised the way nia is pursuing those bomb blast cases where accused are non muslims they will be exonerated bcos of ache din (sic)?” he added.

He, however, added that the Dilsukhnagar verdict needs to be accepted. “Dilsukhnagar blast courts have given a verdict which must be accepted, terrorist should be punished (sic),” he tweeted.

Five senior operatives of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen including Yasin Bhatkal were on Monday awarded death penalty by a special NIA court in the February 2013 Disukhnagar blasts in Hyderabad.

Eighteen people were killed and 131 injured in two deadly explosions in Dilsukhnagar, a crowded shopping area in the city, on February 21, 2013.