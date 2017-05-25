DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Asking Questions to Those in Power Fundamental to Democracy: President Mukherjee
File photo of President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: The fundamental to preserving the nation and a truly democratic society is to question those in power, President Pranab Mukherjee said on Thursday.
Underscoring the importance of varying voices, the President stressed the need for greater accomadation in public discourse of such voices as "democracy will be the loser" if people refused to hear voices other than their own.
Mukherjee said people in power, across the spectrum of politics, business or civil society, by virtue of the position they enjoy, tend to dominate the discourse and influence its direction.
He said Indian civilisation has always celebrated plurality and promoted tolerance as these have been binding people together for centuries despite many differences.
He said this role of asking questions has been traditionally played by the media.
"It (media) must raise and create awareness about issues concerning public welfare, hold public or private institutions and their representatives accountable for their actions or indeed, their inaction.
"In particular, the media has a duty to give space to the millions who still face the injustices of deprivation, gender discrimination, caste and social bias," Mukherjee said.
He said media must learn the art of "withstanding pulls and pressures" without sacrificing its commitment to free and fair reportage, and always remain on guard against conformity.
"We ought to remember that democracy will be the loser when and if we cease to hear voices other than our own," the president said.
Mukherjee also raised concern over the danger of paid news and asked news organisations to restore objectivity to regain public trust.
"They also reduce the plurality and diversity of the media. Objectivity has to be restored to regain public trust," he said.
Mukherjee said media houses needed to ask themselves how they can find sustainable economic models that will allow them to resist all kinds of pressures and let them perform their role with honesty and transparency.
(with inputs from PTI)
