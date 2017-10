ASRB ARS 2016 Viva Voce Schedule Released at asrb.org.in, November 9 Start Date

ASRB ARS 2016 Viva Voce schedule for the Agricultural Research Service exams has been released by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on its official website - asrb.org.in As per the viva voce calendar, the viva voce will commence on November 9, 2017 to conclude on January 25, 2018. Candidates who had qualified in the ASRB ARS 2016 exam can download the Viva Voce schedule from the official website by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website - asrb.org.in Step 2: Click on the notification - Viva-voce Schedule of ARS Examination-2016Step 3: Download the Viva-voce schedule and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link: http://asrb.org.in/images/asrb/Viva-voce%20schedule.pdf The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has also published a provisional list of candidates who have qualified for the viva-voce round with their respective reporting time and date as per the discipline of their expertise.Candidates can confirm their reporting time and date of Viva-voce by doing a CTRL+F with their Roll Number or Name (as on admit card), on the above page where ASRB has published the ARS 2016 Viva Voce schedule.Livestock Production ManagementAnimal BiotechnologyVeterinary MicrobiologyPlant PathologyAgronomyPlant BiotechnologyAnimal Reproduction and GynaecologyAnimal NutritionLand and Water Management EngineeringFishery Resource ManagementFish Processing TechnologyAnimal PhysiologySoil ScienceAgroforestryDairy MicrobiologyPlant PhysiologyAgricultural ExtentionAnimal Genetics and BreedingAgricultural MeteorologyAgricultural BiotechnologyAgricultural MicrobiologySeed Science and TechnologyVeterinary MedicineAgricultural ChemicalDairy TechnologyFarm Machinery and PowerVeterinary PharmacologyVeterinary ParasitologyGenetics and Plant BreedingAgricultural EntomologyNematology