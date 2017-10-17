GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

ASRB ARS 2016 Viva Voce Schedule Released at asrb.org.in, November 9 Start Date

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has also published a provisional list of candidates who have qualified for the viva-voce round with their respective reporting time and date as per the discipline of their expertise.

Updated:October 17, 2017, 2:53 PM IST
Candidates who had qualified in the ASRB ARS 2016 exam can download the Viva Voce schedule from the official website.(Screenshot taken from http://asrb.org.in/)
ASRB ARS 2016 Viva Voce schedule for the Agricultural Research Service exams has been released by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) on its official website - asrb.org.in.

As per the viva voce calendar, the viva voce will commence on November 9, 2017 to conclude on January 25, 2018. Candidates who had qualified in the ASRB ARS 2016 exam can download the Viva Voce schedule from the official website by following the instructions given below:

How to download the ASRB ARS Viva Voce Schedule 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - asrb.org.in
Step 2: Click on the notification - Viva-voce Schedule of ARS Examination-2016
Step 3: Download the Viva-voce schedule and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://asrb.org.in/images/asrb/Viva-voce%20schedule.pdf

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has also published a provisional list of candidates who have qualified for the viva-voce round with their respective reporting time and date as per the discipline of their expertise.

Candidates can confirm their reporting time and date of Viva-voce by doing a CTRL+F with their Roll Number or Name (as on admit card), on the above page where ASRB has published the ARS 2016 Viva Voce schedule.

ASRB ARS 2016 Viva-Voce schedule for November 2017:

November 9, 2017
Livestock Production Management
Animal Biotechnology

November 13, 2017
Veterinary Microbiology

November 14 to 16, 2017
Plant Pathology

November 20 to 24, 2017
Agronomy

November 27, 2017
Plant Biotechnology

November 28, 2017
Animal Reproduction and Gynaecology
Animal Nutrition

December 4 to 5, 2017
Land and Water Management Engineering

December 6 to 7, 2017
Fishery Resource Management

December 8, 2017
Fish Processing Technology

December 9, 2017
Animal Physiology

December 12 to 14, 2017
Soil Science

December 15, 2017
Agroforestry
Dairy Microbiology

December 26 to 28, 2017
Plant Physiology

December 28 to 29, 2017
Agricultural Extention

January 2 to 3, 2018
Animal Genetics and Breeding

January 3, 2018
Agricultural Meteorology

January 4 to 5, 2018
Agricultural Biotechnology

January 8 to 9, 2018
Agricultural Microbiology

January 9, 2018
Seed Science and Technology
Veterinary Medicine

January 10, 2018
Agricultural Chemical
Dairy Technology

January 11, 2018
Farm Machinery and Power

January 12, 2018
Veterinary Pharmacology
Veterinary Parasitology

January 15 to 20, 2018
Genetics and Plant Breeding

January 23 to 25, 2018
Agricultural Entomology

January 25, 2018
Nematology
