ASRB Recruitment 2017 - Grade III Stenographer and LDC – 173 Vacancies, Apply efore September 25th at asrb.org.in
ASRB Recruitment 2017 Online Application Process for 173 vacancies for Grade III Stenographer and LDC has started on the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board’s official website - asrb.org.in.
In a recruitment notification released on the website, ASRB has invited applications to fill a total of 173 vacancies viz Stenographer Grade III (95) and Lower Division Clerk – LDC (78). Candidates interested in applying for these vacancies can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to Apply for ASRB Recruitment 2017 for Grade III Stenographer and LDC:
Step 1: Visit the official website - asrb.org.in
Step 2: Click on Steno/LDC Exam-2017 at the left side of the homepage
Step 3: Click on Online application for Stenographer Grade-III and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Examination-2017
Step 4: Fill the application form and register
Step 5: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://online.cbexams.com/asrb_steno_ldc_reg_2017/default.aspx
The last date to apply for the 95 vacancies for Stenographer Grade III and 78 vacancies for Lower Division Clerk – LDC (78) is September 25th, 2017 Upto 5PM. In case of any editing in the application form, the candidates can update their details from September 26th to 28th 5PM.
Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will conduct the examination on 29th of October for both the posts as per the timings given below:
For Stenographer Grade III - 2:30PM to 4: 30PM
For Lower Division Clerk – 10AM to 12 Noon
A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be taken at 21 Centres across India. Candidates need to clear the CBT to be shortlisted for the Skill Test. A candidate must be 12th Pass to be eligible to apply for these positions and candidates can apply for both the tests. He/She must be minimum 18 Years old and maximum 27.
Candidates can refer to the official notice below to know the complete details: http://online.cbexams.com/asrb_steno_ldc_reg_2017/images/Steno_ldc-2017.pdf
