Assam AHSEC HSSLC 12th Class Results 2017 Declared, Check Your Grades at ahsec.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) was declared on May 30 at 10 am. The Assam AHSEC Class 12 examination was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2017.

The Assam AHSEC Class 12th Results 2017 is available online an official websites ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 exams this year out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream.

Steps to check the Assam AHSEC HSSLC 12th Class Result 2017:



- Log on to official websites ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on Higher Secondary Examination Result 2017

- Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To check the Assam AHSEC Class 12th Results 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites.

For the academic year, 2015-2016, around 3,78,671 students had appeared for the Assam HS Final exams and the overall pass percentage was 84.73%

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Board is responsible for conducting Higher Secondary (HS) / Class 12 examinations across the state of Assam. This Board is popularly known as HASEC.