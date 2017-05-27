Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10th Results 2017 to be Announced on May 31 at 10 AM; Check Your Grades at resultsassam.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of HSLC Class 10 of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will be declared on May 31 at 10am. The SEBA HSLC examination was conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2017.

Around 3.91 lakh students appeared for the Assam Class 10 exams this year.

The Assam Board SEBA HSLC class 10th Results 2017 will be available online an office websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Steps to check the Assam SEBA HSLC class 10th Results 2017:



- Log on to official websites sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

- Click on HSLC RESULTS - 2017

- Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To check the Assam Board SEBA HSLC class 10th Results 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com websites.

For the academic year, 2015-2016, around 3,81,585 students appeared for the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage was 62.79%

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), conducts the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) for the students of Class 10. SEBA regulates, supervises and develops the system of Secondary Education (Class 10) in Assam.