Assam Government Recalls 6 IPS Officers From Central Deputation

New Delhi: Assam government has written to Centre seeking repatriation of 6 IPS officers who are posted in IB, CBI and other central agencies.

"There is a shortage of IG level officers in Assam hence a request is made to Centre," a state government official told CNN news18.

Anurag Thankha IG NIA, Harmeet Singh JD IB Srinagar, Deepak Kumar IG SSB are officers who are being relieved by Center with immediate effect.

Deepak Chaudhary, an IB officer posted in Kashmir, AYG Krishna of CBI Hyderabad and Munne Gupta of SPG are other officers whose repatriation has been sought by Assam government.

"It is a normal practice for state government to recall officers from central deputation for state administration. Centre usually does not say no if state governments put such a request," a top government officer told CNN-News18

"One of the IPS officers sought by Assam government is undergoing training at NDCC while another is with an agency which does not report to MHA so their relieving will take time, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

While the repatriation will create vacancies in central agencies, sensitive cases like killing of Italian Marines which was handled by Anurag Thankha in NIA or Intelligence gathering in troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir may have to be temporarily recalibrated.