Assam Govt Will Continue to Fight Insurgency: CM Sonowal

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the government will continue to fight insurgency and people of the state are united against it.

"We will continue our fight against insurgency and the security forces are carrying out their operations against the militants," he told reporters on the sidelines of the official Republic Day function here following the serial blasts by ULFA (Independent) across upper Assam.

"People of the state are united against militancy despite the militants triggering serial blasts in the state on Thursday.



Also Read: Militants Set off 7 Serial Blasts in Three Assam Districts

People have given us a clear mandate that they are for peace in the state. They want a militancy-free Assam.

"No violence can affect people's desire for peace. People across Assam will unitedly stand against violence," Sonowal said.

Serial blasts by ULFA (Independent) shook upper Assam on Thursday as the state was celebrating Republic Day. Bombs were detonated in Charaidow, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

No casualty or damage to property have been reported so far, police said.

The improvised explosive devices were of low intensity and were exploded to register the presence of the militant outfit, police added.