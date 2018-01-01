Assam Tags 1.9 Crore Names as 'Legal' in First NRC Draft, Wait Continues for Other 1.39 Crore
The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference held at midnight where he made the draft public.
Villagers walk past Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling a road ahead of the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Juria village of Nagaon district in Assam. (Reuters)
Guwahati: About 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore Assam residents have been tagged as ‘legal’, while the rest await further verification. The much-awaited first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on the last day of 2017.
The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference held at midnight where he made the draft public.
"This is a part draft. It contains 1.9 crore persons, who have been verified till now. The rest of the names are at various stages of verification. As soon as the verification is done, we will come out with another draft," he said.
However, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela assured that those whose names have been excluded in the first list need not worry as the body will come out with more names to add to the list.
"It is a tedious process to verify the names. So there is a possibility that some names within a single family may not be there in the first draft," said Hajela.
"There is no need to panic as rest of the documents are under verification," he said.
The application process started in May, 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam.
"The process of accepting complaints will start once the final draft is published as rest of the names are likely to appear in that," Hajela said.
People can check their names in the first draft at NRC sewa kendras across Assam from 8 am on January 1. They can also check for information online and through SMS services.
The RGI informed that the ground work for this mammoth exercise began in December 2013 and 40 hearings have taken place in the Supreme Court over the last three years.
Assam, which faced influx from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, first prepared in 1951.
The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the entire process, had ordered that the first draft of the NRC be published by December 31 after completing the scrutiny of over two crore claims along with that of around 38 lakh people whose documents were suspect.
(With PTI inputs)
The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference held at midnight where he made the draft public.
"This is a part draft. It contains 1.9 crore persons, who have been verified till now. The rest of the names are at various stages of verification. As soon as the verification is done, we will come out with another draft," he said.
However, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela assured that those whose names have been excluded in the first list need not worry as the body will come out with more names to add to the list.
"It is a tedious process to verify the names. So there is a possibility that some names within a single family may not be there in the first draft," said Hajela.
"There is no need to panic as rest of the documents are under verification," he said.
The application process started in May, 2015 and a total of 6.5 crore documents were received from 68.27 lakh families across Assam.
"The process of accepting complaints will start once the final draft is published as rest of the names are likely to appear in that," Hajela said.
People can check their names in the first draft at NRC sewa kendras across Assam from 8 am on January 1. They can also check for information online and through SMS services.
The RGI informed that the ground work for this mammoth exercise began in December 2013 and 40 hearings have taken place in the Supreme Court over the last three years.
Assam, which faced influx from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, first prepared in 1951.
The Supreme Court, which is monitoring the entire process, had ordered that the first draft of the NRC be published by December 31 after completing the scrutiny of over two crore claims along with that of around 38 lakh people whose documents were suspect.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goalie Dheeraj Singh Chasing European Dream, Trials Expected with West Ham
- Kareena-Saif, Priyanka, Alia: Bollywood Celebs Are Bidding Adieu To 2017 In Style
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Gets Evicted From the Show, Says It's a Life Lesson For Him
- Rajinikanth May Be New in Politics, But He's Not New to Politics
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo