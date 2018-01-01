GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Assam NRC: How to Check Your Name in the First Draft of National Register of Citizens

About 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore Assam residents have been tagged as ‘legal’, while the rest await further verification. The much-awaited first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on the last day of 2017.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
A screen grab of assam.mygov.in website.
Guwahati: The much-awaited first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published at midnight with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam recognising them as legal citizens of India. The rest of the names are under various stages of verification, Registrar General of India Sailesh said at a press conference where he made the draft public.

NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said those people whose names have been excluded in the first list need not worry. "It is a tedious process to verify the names. So there is a possibility that some names within a single family may not be there in the first draft. There is no need to panic as rest of the documents are under verification," said Hajela.

Here’s how you can check whether your name appears in the first draft NRC:

Walk-In

You can visit your respective NRC Sewa Kendra from 8 am to 4 pm on January 1 and 10 am to 4 pm from January 2-31 on working days.

Log In

You log in to the following websites and check if your name is part of the first draft of NRC — www.nrcassam.nic.in, www.assam.mygov.in and www.assam.gov.in.

SMS

You can also check the status online. Type ARN and send it to 9765556555.

Call

You can also call these toll-free numbers 15107 (from Assam) or 18003453762 (outside Assam)

| Edited by: Puja Menon
