Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test on 20th August 2017

The Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 for Graduate Teachers in Adarsha Vidyalayas will be conducted on August 20th 2017 by the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhijan (RMSA), Assam. The duration of ASTET 2017 is set for 3 hours and will be conducted between 10AM to 1PM at exam centres across 30 districts of Assam. The exam centre allocated to a candidate is based on the permanent district selected by the candidate during the online application process in July last month. Candidates who need any information regarding the exam, eligibility, important dates, etc can check on the official website of RMSA http://www.rmsaassam.in/.The Assam Special Teacher Eligibility exam will comprise of 200 MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions) carrying 1 mark for every correct answer. These questions will be divided into two sections of 100 marks each viz1. General Studies and Current Affairs,2. Pedagogy and General English.Candidates need to qualify both the sections separately to pass the Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test.The results of ASTET 2017 are expected to be declared in September and if any candidate is not satisfied with the results, he/she can apply for Re-valuation of result within two months of declaration of results by paying a sum of ₹300 via demand draft.The Empowered Committee for TET for Secondary Education, Assam had fixed the minimum educational qualification for candidates to ensure quality education in Adarsha Vidyalayas. The minimum pass marks to qualify AS TET 2017 is 60% for General Category and 55% for SC/ST/OBC & MOBC/PH candidates. Also the passing the exam with the required minimum scores doesn’t guarantee appointment of candidates as teachers in Adarsha Vidhyalayas.Earlier the Assam Special TET 2017 was to be held in the last week of July but was postponed to August 20th 2017.