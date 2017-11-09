Assembly Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Asks Himachal Pradesh Electors to Vote in Record Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked electors in Himachal Pradesh to take part in the grand festival of democracy and vote in record numbers.Voting began on Thursday morning in the hill state, where the BJP and the ruling Congress are locked in a bitter contest for power."Today polling is taking place in 'Devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh. I urge all voters to take part in the mahaparva of democracy and vote in record numbers," Modi tweeted.The single-phase election is being held across 68 constituencies with 337 candidates, including 62 MLAs, in the fray.A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote.As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty.Besides, 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed.