Assistant CMO of Pratapgarh Dies of Heart Attack After Being Scolded by Seniors

Assistant Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Ashok Kumar Chaurasia, who was posted in Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh, died after a heart attack on Sunday night.The provincial medical association has accused the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajkumar Naiyyar and District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar of scolding and insulting the officer, leading to the ACMO’s depression and subsequent heart attack.Hailing from Allahabad, Dr Ashok Kumar Chaurasia complained of heartache on Sunday evening and was rushed to Saraswati Heart Care Hospital where he died shortly after being admitted.Post the incident, Pratapgarh’s provincial medical association along with other doctors have demanded strict action against DM and CMO. Doctors have also decided to shut down OPD services in the district on Monday. However, emergency services have been kept open, despite the strike.Dr Manoj Kanaujia, Secretary of the District Provincial Medical Association said that on Sunday the ‘Indradhanush’ program was to be inaugurated at the District Women's Hospital. “The ACMO Dr Ashok Kumar was at the event around 8 in the morning. Even then, CMO Dr Rajkumar Aiyyar publicly scolded Dr Ashok and alleged that he was not doing his job properly.DM Shambhu Kumar, who was also present at the event, further insulted the ACMO, after which he went into a bout of depression. The further deterioration of his health, led to Dr Ashok suffering a fatal heart attack,” said Kanaujia.Meanwhile, DM Pratapgarh Shambhu Kumar had denied his involvement in the case and said, “Dr Ashok Kumar was the nodal officer of the Indradhanush programme. There was a discussion about the program with him in the meeting but there was no such thing as scolding. He was already diabetic. There is no connection with the discussion we had in the meeting and his heart attack.”​