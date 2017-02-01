ASSOCHAM Hails Announcement About Setting up of AIIMS in Jharkhand

Ranchi: ASSOCHAM on Wednesday complemented the Union Government for announcement regarding setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jharkhand.

This likely to improve the healthcare scenario by creating a large pool of doctors and providing super-specialty health facilities at primary, secondary and tertiary levels at affordable rates in the state.

"Once established, the new AIIMS will also spur research initiatives on diseases and prevalent health issues thereby providing for better control and cure of the same," a press release said quoting Mr D.S. Rawat, secretary general, ASSOCHAM.