Astana SCO Summit Live: Modi Meeting Xi, Likely to Raise NSG, Pak Corridor Issues

News18.com | June 9, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan. Modi is likely to raise the issues of India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers' Group (NSG) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passed through PoK.

Jun 9, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

The two leaders are also expected to discuss the fallout of President Donald Trump's announcement to pull the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. PM Modi is also expected to seek support for designating Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist in the United Nations


Jun 9, 2017 9:59 am (IST)

PM Modi is expected to discuss the One Belt, One Road project that India opposes, China blocking India's membership in the exclusive nuclear club NSG, renaming of 6 locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the 'artificial controversy' created by Beijing over Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. The progress made in discussions on border disputes will also be reviewed along with reported transgressions like the two helicopters of the Chinese Army that last week hovered over Chamoli district in Himachal Pradesh


Jun 9, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jingping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) concert in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan


Jun 9, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schedule for June 9 at Astana (IST): 9:30 am meet with Chinese President Xi Jingping of China. 10:10 am meet with President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. 12:50 pm welcome ceremony and group photo at Summit Venue. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm extended format meeting and signing of documents. 7:00 pm – 10:45 pm official inauguration of Astana Expo, joint visit of HODs to central exhibition pavilion. 11:05 pm boarding of aircraft for Delhi


Jun 9, 2017 7:23 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 7:22 am (IST)

RECAP | PM Narendra Modi called on Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Astana and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties. “Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met PM @narendramodi and discussed ways to expand bilateral ties,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Kazakhistan is the largest supplier of uranium to India


Jun 9, 2017 7:19 am (IST)

RECAP | India and Pakistan will become full members of the China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India had been an observer country at the SCO since 2005 and had applied for a full membership in 2014. Founded in 2001, the SCO currently has six members — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It is headquartered in China's capital city of Beijing


Jun 9, 2017 7:16 am (IST)

RECAP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif greeted each other at a cultural gala in Astana on Thursday night, according to sources. Modi and Sharif were in the Leaders' Lounge at the Astana Opera before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) concert, said a source. Since it was the first occasion when the two leaders met each other after Sharif's operation, Modi enquired about the Pakistan premier’s health. He also enquired about Sharif's mother and family.


Jun 9, 2017 7:13 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Today the leader is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping around 9:30 am (IST).


