Asthana SCO Summit Live: PM Modi May Meet Xi on Day 2 of Key Meet

News18.com | June 8, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana where India and Pakistan will become full members of the bloc. There is, however, no meeting scheduled between Modi and his Pakistani counterparty Nawaz Sharif.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 8, 2017 11:50 am (IST)

Jun 8, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Jun 8, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

Highlighting the advantages of joining the regional grouping, GV Srinivas, joint secretary of the Eurasia division in the MEA, said one of the aspects deals with economy, connectivity and trade, while another aspect focuses on terrorism which includes protection of classified information. He said 38 different documents have been signed by India to be a part of the body.


Jun 8, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

India had been an observer country at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation since 2005 and had applied for a full membership in 2014. Founded in 2001, the SCO currently has six members — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It is headquartered in Chinese capital of Beijing.


Jun 8, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

There is, however, no meeting scheduled between Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterparty Nawaz Sharif.


Jun 8, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Apart from China, there is also the possibility of a meeting between India and Kazakhstan, the largest supplier of uranium to India.


Jun 8, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

India and Pakistan will become full members of the China-dominated Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during the summit of the regional grouping on in Kazakhstan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit at Kazakh capital Astana. 


