At Least 3 Killed in Car Explosion at Maur Mandi in Bathinda
Picture for representation.
Chandigarh: At least three persons were reportedly killed and six others injured in a powerful blast near a rally of a Congress candidate in Punjab's Bathinda city on Tuesday evening.
Police officials suspect a pressure cooker filled with Improvised Explosive Device or IED exploded inside a Maruti car.
The incident took place at Maur Mandi, about 200 km from Chandigarh, close to where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering at that time.
The dead included a child who was travelling in the car. All the injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.
The incident came days before polling in the assembly elections, slated for February 4.
