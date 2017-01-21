At Least 40 Rescued After Level-III Fire Reported at Mumbai's Andheri Hotel

Mumbai: More than 40 people were rescued from a multistoried hotel in Chakala, Andheri in Mumbai following a massive fire incident on Friday night.

The incident took place around 11.12 pm at the third floor of Hotel Samraj. Soon after the incident fire engines were rushed to the spot and rescued guests and staffs trapped inside the hotel.

The fire started from the smoking room. All the guests were taken to a safe location before the flames spread, police said.

"Level III fire broke out at Hotel Samraj, Chakala, Anderi East. No casualties have been reported. All trapped were rescued safely. We are examining the exact cause of fire," Chief Fire Officer, P Rahangdale said.