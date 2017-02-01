At Least 6 killed, 12 injured After Six-storey Under-construction Building Collapses in Kanpur
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Kanpur: At least six people were reportedly killed and 12 others injured when a six storey under-construction building collapsed in Kanpur on Wednesday.
The injured were rescued and moved to nearby hospital while 30-40 labourers are still feared trapped under the debris.
Meanwhile, Army and NDRF teams have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.
Recommended For You
- Menswear Designers Are Changing The Game, Says Kunal Rawal
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Padmavati Row: Tampering With History Is Unacceptable Says Yogehswar Dutt
- Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful
- Tokyo Olympics Organisers Asks Public to Donate Old Phones For Medals