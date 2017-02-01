»
At Least 6 killed, 12 injured After Six-storey Under-construction Building Collapses in Kanpur

First published: February 1, 2017, 6:40 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Kanpur: At least six people were reportedly killed and 12 others injured when a six storey under-construction building collapsed in Kanpur on Wednesday.

The injured were rescued and moved to nearby hospital while 30-40 labourers are still feared trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, Army and NDRF teams have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

