ATM Guard Injured After his Rifle Goes Off Accidentally

Srinagar: A private security guard outside an ATM was on Friday injured when his service rifle allegedly went off accidentally in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mudasir Ahmad Naik was hit in both legs when his 12 bore service rifle went off accidentally outside an ATM of a private bank in Sopore town, a police official said.

Naik was taken to Sopore hospital where the doctors referred him to Bone and Joint Hospital here for further treatment, the official added.