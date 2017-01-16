ATM Withdrawal Limit Raised to Rs 10,000; Weekly Cap Stays

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday raised the cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000 per day. Earlier, the cap was Rs 4,500.

The withdrawals from ATMs, however, will be operative within the existing overall weekly limit of Rs 24,000, a Reserve Bank of India communique said.

The central bank also raised the Current Account Withdrawal limit to Rs 1,00,000 from Rs 50,000.

These measures are expected to ease the pressure on the common man who has been reeling under severe cash crunch ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the old 500 and 1000-rupee notes as illegal tender.

On January 1, 2017, RBI had increased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500.

The limits on cash withdrawals were placed by RBI following demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 9, 2016.

The 50-day demonetisation period ended on December 30. However, NRIs and Indians who were abroad during the demonetisation period have been given additional time to deposit their old currency notes.