Australian Minister's Mumbai Visit Cancelled Due to Rains
Steven Ciobo was to ring the opening bell of the BSE before addressing students from the BSE Institute and meet its leadership to highlight the growing interest of Australians to invest in India
File photo of Steven Ciobo - Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The heavy rains lashing Mumbai have led to cancellation of a senior Australian minister's visit to the city, authorities said late on Tuesday.
Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo was scheduled to visit the BSE and the BSE Institute here on Wednesday to promote Australia-India investment and education ties but it has been due to the "inclement weather conditions" in Mumbai, the Australian Consulate here said in a release.
Ciobo was to ring the opening bell of the BSE before addressing students from the BSE Institute and meet its leadership to highlight the growing interest of Australians to invest in India, the release said.
Ciobo's visit was scheduled to highlight existing partnerships between Australian and Indian educational institutions and also interact with BSE Institute students pursuing higher studies in Australia, it said.
The minister is in India for the 'Australia Business Week in India' (ABWI), an initiative of the Australian government to expand the country's trade, investment and education ties with India.
