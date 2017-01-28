Avalanche Warning Issued for Kashmir Valley, Ladakh
A view of the site of severe avalanche that took place in Gurez sector of J&K recently. (Image: PTI)
Srinagar: The minimum temperature in the valley on Saturday rose above freezing point as the authorities sounded an avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.
The divisional administration issued the high avalanche warnings for hilly areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, Leh and Kargil districts, advising people living there not to venture out of their homes till the warnings were withdrawn.
District magistrates of the districts were asked to supervise all relief and rescue operations in avalanche-prone areas.
At least twenty-one people, including 15 army soldiers, died in snow-triggered tragedies, including avalanches, roof collapses etc since Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.1 and minus 6.6, respectively, while Leh recorded minus 10.1 degrees Celsius.
Jammu city was at 8.6, Katra at 7.6, Batote at 4.2, Bannihal at 0.5 and Bhaderwah at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, an official of the MET department said.
