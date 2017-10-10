Azim Premji Foundation Fellowship Programme 2018-20: Apply Now, Window Closes on Oct 29

The Azim Premji Foundation Fellowship Programme 2018-20 application process has begun on the official website of Azim Premji Foundation - azimpremjifoundation.org.Candidates who get selected for this two-year teaching opportunity at the Azim Premji Foundation will be posted in the interior districts of the states of Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and Karnataka. Candidates applying for the same must be proficient in local languages viz Hindi, Kannada, Tamil or Telugu. The last date to apply for the fellowship programme is October 29th 2017.Candidates interested in applying for Azim Premji Foundation Fellowship Programme 2018-20, can follow the instructions below and apply online today.: Visit the official website- http://azimpremjifoundation.org: Click onFellowship Applications 2018-20 are Open Now!! Last date - 29th October, 2017: Click on Apply Now tab at the end of the page: Fill the application form, upload CV and photograph and submit: Download the confirmation page and take a print out: http://azimpremjifoundation.org/eform/submit/application-form-fellowshipOnce the application window closes, the foundation will screen all applications and will reach out to the shortlisted candidates, who will be called for an online written test later. The candidates who will clear the written test will then appear for Personal Interviews, which will be held from December 11th 2017 to December 15th 2017.Candidates who will be finally recruited for the Azim Premji Foundation Fellowship Programme 2018-20 will be entitled to a consolidated stipend of Rs 28,800 per month. Candidates applying for the fellowship program must possess a regular post-graduate degree or a professional degree in B.Tech./MBA/or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. The candidate must have a work experience from minimum 3 to 10 years.