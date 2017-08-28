Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Swells Haryana's Convict Count

: A special CBI court on Monday announced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to rape convict Dera Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan.The 50-year-old 'spiritual guru' was convicted in a 2002-rape case last Friday.Singh joins a growing number of rape convicts in Haryana jails, which throw some interesting statistics.Singh will be lodged in a district jail at Sunaria, which is located about 10 km from Rohtak town. Haryana has the second-highest number of convicts lodged in district jails across the country.According to numbers available with the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which is updated till 2015, Haryana had 6,375 convicts lodged in its district jails. Only Uttar Pradesh (UP), had more convicts lodged in its district jail as of 2015.There were 14,955 convicts lodged in UP district jails alone.Singh joins other 1388 males facing between 10 and 13 years of jail term in Haryana. However, as of 2015, there were about 17,569 people lodged in jails for the same tenure.Haryana has third-highest number of rape convictsAs of 2015, Haryana had 881 people convicted for rape. The number was only less than UP (1,944) and Madhya Pradesh (1,428). Altogether, 9,908 people were convicted for rape.Baba, who celebrated his 5oth anniversary on August 15, will have plenty of company in jail as several inmates are from his age group.As of 2015, Haryana jails had 1,003 males convicted in the age group of 50 and above.By 2015, the country had 22,678 people over 50 years and above convicted for rape.Though Baba's academic credentials are unclear, his millions of followers claim that he completed high school.As of 2015, there were around 2,920 people jail birds in Haryana who aren't matriculate.