Babri Case: CBI Court Asks Advani, Uma Bharti to Appear Before it on Friday

New Delhi: A special CBI court has ordered several BJP leaders, including L K Advani, to appear before it on Friday in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On Thursday, the court asked Advani, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar and others to appear before it. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on Friday.

However, the accused have moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

On April 19, the Supreme Court had ordered restoration of criminal charges against the top BJP leaders and others in the 1992 case. The SC had transferred the case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow.

The apex court had directed the special court to start proceedings in the matter within a month and deliver its verdict within two years.

The special court began its day-to-day hearing on May 20.

The SC had dubbed the demolition of the Babri Masjid as a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution" and allowed CBI's plea on restoration of serious offence of criminal conspiracy against the VVIP accused.

