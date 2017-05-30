Babri Masjid Case: A Look at the Controversy That Started in 1885

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti will be appearing before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday to hear framing of charges against them in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Here's a look at the how the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi controversy has panned out:

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das is refused permission to build a temple on the outer courtyard of the Babri Masjid

The legal battle over the disputed Babri Masjid structure goes on for over a century.

1949: Idols of Ram Lalla are placed surreptitiously under the central dome of the Babri Masjid

1950-61: Four separate suits are filed to either perform puja of Ram Lalla (infant Ram) or hand over charge of the disputed site

1986: Site opens for Hindu worshippers after Faizabad district judge orders removal of locks

1989: The four suits pending are transferred to the Allahabad HC

1991: UP govt acquires land around the structure for convenience of devotees who attend Ram Lalla darshan

December 1992: Babri Masjid is demolished by a frenzied mob of karsevaks

Two FIRs are filed in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Crime no. 197: Actual “demolition of the mosque by karsevaks”

Crime no. 198: Thirteen BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar, are named for delivering ‘communal’ speeches before the demolition

1993: Govt takes over 67 acres of land around the area, seeks SC opinion on whether there existed a Hindu place of worship before the Babri Masjid was built

October 1993: CBI files a composite chargesheet and accuses Advani and other BJP leaders of ‘conspiracy’

1994: Case is sent back to Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC, suits heard again from 1996

May 4, 2001: Special Judge SK Shukla drops conspiracy charge against 13 accused, including Advani and Kalyan Singh

Justice Shukla separates crimes 197 and 198

May 20, 2010: Advani and the others are absolved of conspiracy charges as Allahabad HC upholds May 4, 2001 special court order

September 30, 2010: Allahabad HC awards two-thirds of Ayodhya site to Hindu parties and one-third to Waqf Board

February, 2011: CBI moves SC, arguing the demolition bid was “a concerted conspiracy”

May 9, 2011: SC stays Allahabad HC verdict on Ayodhya dispute

December 25, 2014: Mohammad Farooq, oldest litigant in the case, dies. Farooq, a resident of Ayodhya, was one of the seven main Muslim litigants in the 1949 Babri Masjid case

March 6, 2017: SC indicates it may revive conspiracy charge and order a joint trial of crimes 197 and 198

March 22, 2017: SC is willing to appoint a principal negotiator if the parties want

April 6, 2017: CBI urges SC to revive the Babri Masjid demolition case against 13 BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Vinay Katiyar

April 20: Supreme Court orders prosecution of Advani (89), Joshi (83) and 58-year-old Bharti. It also orders day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years.