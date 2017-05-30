Babri Masjid Case Live: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti Charged With Criminal Conspiracy

Event Highlights
Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Charges have been framed by the special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition charge. LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and others charged under IPC section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) read with 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153A, 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief)
We have submitted discharge application, if Court rejects it, then charges will be framed: Prashant Atal, lawyer of accused #Babri pic.twitter.com/ESlVj7PJbX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2017
"There are so many crimes that have happened even from before 1992 that are still pending. I will request the Supreme Court to have daily hearing for other cases as well," says Sakshi Maharaj. "This is a wastage of time, nothing has happened since 1992. The speed they are moving things in the case. I hope that construction of the temple will also happen at a similar speed."
Earlier in the day, senior Hindutva leader Ram Vilas Vedanti, said that he was among those who had pulled down the structure in Ayodhya. "I was one of those who had pulled down the dome of the disputed structure in Ayodhya." Meanwhile, another accused, Sakshi Maharaj said, "The Babri Masjid versus Ram temple debate should be dropped now. Those who had opposed the construction of the temple are Ram bhakts now. The Muslim community too is in favour of a temple being built in Ayodhya."
Babri case: Senior BJP leader LK Advani and others reach special CBI court in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/IiKl5wyBip— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2017
Lucknow: Senior BJP leader LK Advani at VVIP guest house,he has to appear before a special CBI court in #Babri case later today pic.twitter.com/sjHTj4sKmZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2017
LK Advani, MM Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to be charged under IPC section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy). Fresh charges to be framed against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan under IPC section 120B read with 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153A, 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief)
RECAP | The Supreme Court had said that BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor and during whose tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office. The court had transferred the case against LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and three other accused from a Rae Bareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case
REACP | The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years. The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a 'crime' which shook the 'secular fabric of the Constitution' while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Vinay Katiyar, and others
BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be appearing before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday to hear framing of charges against them in the Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara have also been asked by Special CBI judge SK Yadav to be present before the court
