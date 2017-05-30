Babri Masjid Case Live: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti Charged With Criminal Conspiracy

May 30, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, senior Hindutva leader Ram Vilas Vedanti, said that he was among those who had pulled down the structure in Ayodhya. "I was one of those who had pulled down the dome of the disputed structure in Ayodhya." Meanwhile, another accused, Sakshi Maharaj said, "The Babri Masjid versus Ram temple debate should be dropped now. Those who had opposed the construction of the temple are Ram bhakts now. The Muslim community too is in favour of a temple being built in Ayodhya."