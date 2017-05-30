LIVE NOW
Babri Masjid Demolition Case Live: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti Granted Bail; Hearing On

News18.com | May 30, 2017, 1:33 PM IST
Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti have been granted bail on personal bonds of Rs 20,000 each. Hearing on framing of charges against the trio and others continues in a special CBI court.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 30, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)

LK Advani, MM Joshi and other leaders released on personal bond. Judgment reserved on discharge application

 


May 30, 2017 1:16 pm (IST)

Signatures have been given by accused, process to frame charges in Babri Masjid demolition case at the CBI special court in Lucknow yet to begin


May 30, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

"There are so many crimes that have happened even from before 1992 that are still pending. I will request the Supreme Court to have daily hearing for other cases as well," says Sakshi Maharaj. "This is a wastage of time, nothing has happened since 1992. The speed they are moving things in the case. I hope that construction of the temple will also happen at a similar speed."


May 30, 2017 12:53 pm (IST)

May 30, 2017 12:46 pm (IST)

May 30, 2017 12:44 pm (IST)

Court proceedings in framing of charges for Babri Masjid demolition case begins. MM Joshi, LK Advani, among others, present inside court.


May 30, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, senior Hindutva leader Ram Vilas Vedanti, said that he was among those who had pulled down the structure in Ayodhya. "I was one of those who had pulled down the dome of the disputed structure in Ayodhya." Meanwhile, another accused, Sakshi Maharaj said, "The Babri Masjid versus Ram temple debate should be dropped now. Those who had opposed the construction of the temple are Ram bhakts now. The Muslim community too is in favour of a temple being built in Ayodhya."


May 30, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

May 30, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

LK Advani and other leaders reach CBI special court. Meanwhile, lawyer Akhilesh Awasthi says, "It is a routine practice, the accused will sign and come back. Nothing historic will happen today."


May 30, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

May 30, 2017 12:09 pm (IST)

Special CBI court convenes. Counsels and judges to now start proceedings to frame charges in Babri Masjid demolition case. Meanwhile, the meeting between Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders is still ongoing at the VVIP guesthouse. A team of lawyers also present in the meeting.


May 30, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

"They (BJP leaders) are innocent. They will come out clean. The opposition always has some falsehood to say. I am sure the conspiracy will not stand," says Venkaiah Naidu


May 30, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

LK Advani meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition case framing of charges


May 30, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

May 30, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

LK Advani, MM Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to be charged under IPC section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy). Fresh charges to be framed against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan under IPC section 120B, 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 153A, 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief)


May 30, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

"I feel lucky to be convicted for the noble work I have done for the construction of Ram Temple. Nobody in this world can stop the Ram Temple from being constructed," says Sakshi Maharaj


May 30, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

LK Advani and MM Joshi reach Lucknow. UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches VVIP guesthouse in order to meet both BJP leaders


May 30, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is set to meet LK Advani and MM Joshi in Lucknow. Massive security arrangements have been put in place at the CBI special court


May 30, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

"I do not consider myself to be a criminal as I participated in it with my full effort. The case is related to god, my expectation is also from the god," says Uma Bharti


May 30, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

"There was no conspiracy behind the Babri Masjid demolition. It was a natural reaction. The case should not be filed against us, rather it should be against Mulayam Singh. The beliefs of crores of people are connected to this," said BJP's Vinay Katiyar


May 30, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

May 30, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

RECAP | The Supreme Court had said that BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who is the Rajasthan Governor and during whose tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was razed, is entitled to immunity under the Constitution as long as he holds the gubernatorial office. The court had transferred the case against LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and three other accused from a Rae Bareli court to Lucknow for a joint trial in the demolition case


May 30, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

REACP | The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered prosecution of LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. It had also ordered day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years. The top court had called the destruction of the medieval-era monument a 'crime' which shook the 'secular fabric of the Constitution' while allowing the CBI's plea seeking restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the four BJP leaders, including Vinay Katiyar, and others


May 30, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition of the Babri masjid, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter


May 30, 2017 8:59 am (IST)

While directing all the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained


May 30, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be appearing before a special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday to hear framing of charges against them in the Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP’s Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara have also been asked by Special CBI judge SK Yadav to be present before the court


