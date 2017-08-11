Babri Masjid Live: SC to Begin Final Hearing Over Title Dispute on Dec 5

Aug 11, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)

RECAP | Here’s a look at how the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case has panned out:

1949: Idols of Ram Lalla are placed surreptitiously under the central dome of the Babri Mosque

1950: Lawyer Gopal Visharad files first suit in Faizabad civil court for rights to offer prayers to Ram Lalla

1950: Paramhansa Ramachandra Das files a suit for continuation of prayers and keeping idols in the structure

1959: Nirmohi Akhara files third suit, seeking direction to hand over charge of the disputed site.

1961: Sunni Central Waqf Board files fourth suit

1986: District judge orders locks be removed. Site opened for Hindu worshippers

1989: Pending suits are transferred to the High Court

1991: UP government acquires land around the structure for convenience of devotees who attend Ram Lalla darshan

1992: Babri Mosque is demolished by kar sevaks

1993: Government takes over 67 acres of land around the area, seeks apex court opinion on whether a Hindu place of worship existed there before the structure was built

1994: Case goes back to Lucknow bench of HC, suits heard again from 1996

2003: The Allahabad HC orders a survey to find out whether a temple existed on the site. ASI excavations claim features of a 10th century temple

2010: HC rules that the land be divided into three parts —1/3rd going to the Hindu Mahasabha, 1/3rd to Sunni Waqf Board and 1/3rd to Nirmohi Akhara. Mahasabha and Sunni Waqf Board move SC, challenging the HC verdict

2011: Dubbing it as “strange”, SC stays the Allahabad HC order. None of the parties had demanded partition of the land, it says

2015: VHP announces a nationwide drive to collect stones for building Ram Temple

2016: Subramanian Swamy says he hopes the construction would begin before year-end

March 6, 2017: SC hints at reviving criminal conspiracy charges against 13 BJP and other Right-wing leaders in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The conspiracy charges had been dropped by the special trial court in Lucknow on technical grounds

March 21, 2017: CJI Khehar offers to act as mediator to solve the dispute and advises Swamy that negotiation can solve this ‘sensitive issue’

April 19: SC restores conspiracy charges against BJP leaders, including LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti

May 31: Special CBI court charges the trio with criminal conspiracy

July 21: After Swamy mentions the matter again for urgent hearing before the SC, Khehar says the court will take an early decision

August 8: Shia Central Waqf Board files 30-page affidavit in court, taking back its claim on the disputed land and offering to settle for a mosque in a nearby Muslim-dominated area

August 11: SC bench headed by CJI-designate Dipak Misra begins hearing the matter