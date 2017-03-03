Baby Girl Sold for Rs 35,000 in Hyderabad; Hospital MD, Staff Arrested

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Thursday arrested the Managing Director of a private hospital, along with the staff and parents after it came to light that they were involved in the illegal sale of a baby girl for Rs 35,000, in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On credible information, police raided Telangana Multi Specialty Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam. During the investigation, RMP doctor Narella Shanker, also Managing Director and Srinivas, an administrator working at hospital confessed to selling the child to another couple with the help of a mediator.

The couple, Ravi and Varalaxmi, who did not have any child, decided to buy the newborn baby for an amount of Rs 35,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar said, "Shanker and Srinivas requested Vanitha and her husband Jawaharlal to sell the child.

"The parents were promised Rs 10,000 in return and the rest of the money was shared equally between the doctor, mediator and administrator. The couple agreed to sell their daughter as they already had two daughters," Nagar added.

Balala Hakkula Sangam, a child rights NGO criticised Women and Child Welfare Department for having failed to stop the illegal sale of babies in the state.

Activist Achyuta Rao told CNN News 18, "Trading of children has become as goods in the market. Government departments have failed in all aspects and they are least bothered in creating awareness among people. We demand strict action in such cases."