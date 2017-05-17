DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Back With The Buff: Tundey Kebab to Roll Out Its Signature Dish Again
File photo of Tunday Kebab. Image: Bodhisattva Sen Roy/ Network18
Lucknow: After going off the shelves owing to Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow’s iconic Tundey Kebab is back with its signature buffalo meat galouti kebab.
“After the orders from Allahabad High Court on issuing new licences and no-objection certificates to meat sellers, we have started serving buffalo meat kebabs again. While the supply is not adequate to meet the demand, we are just glad to be back with everyone’s favourite dish and are hoping for things to go better form hereon,” said Abu Bakr, owner of the 112-year-old Tundey Kebabs in Akbari Gate, Chowk.
Not only Tundey, but Raheem’s, famous for its buffalo nihari has also made a comeback with its signature dish.
“One of the prime reasons why dishes made from buffalo meat sell are because of the low pricing. Our buffalo meat nihari was our unique selling point (USP), which was stopped after the crackdown by the government. Now, with the High Court order, things are looking better,” said Mohd Osama, owner of Raheem’s.
Other than these century-old outlets, other small restaurants are also looking to follow suit and serve buffalo meat dishes.
Last week, the Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to start issuing licences and no objection certificates to meat sellers, ending a period of almost no business after meat disappeared from local markets.
