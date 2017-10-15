Bad Spell for ABVP Continues as Samajwadi Chatra Sabha Wins Allahabad University Student Elections

The bad spell for RSS-affiliated student body organization ABVP continues with yet another electoral loss. After being routed out of JNU and Delhi University in back-to-back elections, now they have been defeated by the Samajwadi Party students’ wing in the Allahabad University students’ union elections.The Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (SCS) has won 4 out of 5 seats in the Allahabad University elections. Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the newly elected leaders in a tweet and thanked all students for the mandate.The results on Saturday declared that SCS candidates had won the seats of Chairman, Vice-President, Joint Minister and Cultural Secretary, whereas ABVP won the General Secretary post. Around 45.50% students cast their votes between 8am and 2pm.Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members were jubilant after the massive victory and having stripped ABVP leaders from the AU students’ body posts.Avnish Kumar Yadav of SCS won the president’s post with 3,226 votes. Independent candidate Mrityunjay Rao Parmar came second with a difference of 552 votes.Chandrashekhar Chaudhary of SCS bagged 2,249 votes defeating ABVP's Shivam Kumar Tiwari by a margin of 72 votes.It was only ABVP's Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi with 2,132 votes who managed to save face for the party by winning the post of General Secretary. He defeated Arpit Singh of NSUI by 61 votes.Bharat Singh of SCS defeated Adarsh Shukla by 630 votes, while Awadhesh Kumar Patel ‘Shanu’ won the Cultural Secretary post by 3,801 votes and defeated Abhishek Kumar Awasthi of ABVP with a huge difference of 1,012 votes.The newly-elected President of Allahabad University Students’ Union, Avnish Yadav, who hails from a family of a farmers said that his win signifies that the people are not happy with the right-wing politics.Yadav said, “The youth of the country is now aware of the activities of the central government and the current state government. They are unhappy with the government and the historic win of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha at Allahabad University will send across a message to the entire nation.”Yadav’s father Bindeshwari Yadav is a farmer, while his mother Usha Devi is a homemaker. A native of Kathniyam village in Devariya, Avnish completed his schooling from Saraswati Vidya Mandir, after which he enrolled for a BA course at the Allahabad University. Currently he is in the second year of LLB at Allahabad University.