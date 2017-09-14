): At least 22 people killed and many feared missing after an overloaded boat capsized in Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Thursday.Police and rescue personnel managed to fish out 22 bodies and rescue 10 people, reports said.The incident occurred near Katha village that falls under the limits of Kotwali police station area. As per initial reports, more than 40 labourers were going to Haryana in the boat.The boat with the capacity to accommodate merely 15 people was carrying 60 people due to which it capsized. Reportedly, villagers were operating the boat without any licence.The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital with the help of ambulance.Locals have joined the rescue work and NDRF teams have left from Meerut to reach the spot. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in the tragedy.More details awaited.