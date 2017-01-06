Baghpat: Girl's Ears Chopped Off For Resisting Gang Rape
A TV grab of the victiim with her mother.
Baghpat: A teenager from Baghpat area of Uttar Pradesh paid a heavy price for resisting rape after her attackers allegedly chopped off her ears almost 70 km from national capital.
The incident reportedly occurred on the 4th of January when four men allegedly abducted the girl in the Ramala Police station area, police said.
When girl's mother rushed to her rescue, they also beat her up.
After the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled the spot.
No arrests have been made yet although a case has been registered under section 354, 324, 323, Ajay Kumar Sharma, CO, Dehat said.
Reacting to the incident, BJP MP from Baghpat Satyapal Singh told ANI, "I spoke to the SP. There was no rape attempt made. The complaint was made days after the incident, shows its an after thought.
Spoke to SP, there was no rape attempt made.Complaining now after days have passed, shows its an after thought:Satyapal Singh,BJP MP Baghpat pic.twitter.com/5PuhHpLPEh
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2017
