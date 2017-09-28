Bajrang Dal Activists Disrupt Inter-faith Wedding at Meerut Court

: Activists of the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday disrupted an interfaith wedding at the district court in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Balraj Doongar, the state convener of the outfit, went a step ahead claiming it to be a case of 'Love Jihad'.According to Doongar, 25-year-old Saddam, who is originally a resident of Shamli and currently resides in Faridabad, brought his reportedly "minor" girlfriend, who also lives in Faridabad, to Meerut so that they could get married in court."The boy works as a manual labourer and the girl is a student of B. Tech. He is also much older than she is. They are not a fit match by any standards. It is clear that a minor Hindu girl has been wooed and was about to fall prey to Love Jihad. Bajrang Dal will continue to fight against such cases," Doongar said.He added, "We got to know of the wedding taking place in court and hundreds of workers rushed to the district court in Meerut and stopped the proceedings. The cops then arrived at the spot and we handed both of them to the police."Man Singh Chauhan, SP (city) Meerut, said, "The boy and girl are currently with the police and are being questioned."