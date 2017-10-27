Bajrang Dal National Executive Summit Commences in Bhopal

The three-day national executive summit of the Bajrang Dal got underway here on Friday.The right-wing organisation is expected to pass resolutions reiterating its commitment on crucial issues namely construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, gau raksha and internal security threats including the one posed by Rohingyas during the summit.On the conclusion of the three-day summit, Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Praveen Togadia will address a public rally at Chhola Dusshera Maidan in the city.“Construction of lord Ram temple in Ayodhya is our long standing dream and we would pass a resolution on this. Gau raksha is our prime responsibility and we would pass a resolution on how we wish to proceed on this and another resolution would be passed on internal security threats posed by elements like Rohingyas,” Bajrang Dal national convener coordinator Manoj Verma said, while addressing the inaugural session of the convention.He slammed ‘secular elements’ saying that such people mislead political fraternity, judiciary and the public. As example, he talked about the case of Major Leetul Gogoi, the Army officer who tied a civilian as a human shield to his jeep to deter stone pelters, while rescuing the staff of a polling station. He said that the ‘human shield’ was a stone pelter and by doing so he deterred his associates. But so-called human rights activists presented him as villain and Indian army was forced to court martial him.“As we stood up with the Army and opposed the treatment meted out to Major Gogoi through pan-India protests, the Army later felicitated him,” Verma claimed.Apart from Verma, central joint secretary of VHP, Vinayak Rao, called for social harmony by doing away with caste bias in the society. VHP national general secretary Champat Rai highlighted achievements of VHP and Bajrang Dal through initiatives including opposition of Ram Setu dismantling, Ramjanmbhumi Andolan and mass participation in Amarnath Yatra.Citing examples of politicians including Ahmed Patel and Farooq Abdullah, Rai claimed if tracked, Muslims can find their roots in Hindu religion. “If we don’t remember our heritage and culture, a different scenario could be visible before us in next 500 years,” he said.The organisation also plans a mass membership campaign from November 19 to December 5, with a target of 50 lakh members in the country.