Protests over an alleged molestation case of a first year student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) turned violent on Saturday night as some tried to set fire on public property and pelted stones. Police and paramilitary forces then allegedly beat up several protesters and marched onto the campus.The students who have been protesting over two days, refused to lift their dharna near the front gate, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the city and was supposed to pass by the prestigious university.The girls wanted to draw his attention to the persistent problem at BHU, of lack of security, sexual harassment inside the campus and ‘victim shaming’.The protests turned violent as one of the protesters tried to set property on fire and resorted to stone pelting. The situation remains tense on campus even on Sunday amid heavy deployment of security forces.On Friday, as Varanasi prepared to welcome its MP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hundreds of girls at BHU sat on an indefinite dharna determined to draw the PM's attention towards the growing number of cases of eve-teasing on campus.On September 1, the first-year student complained of harassment by some unknown men. The protesting students have claimed that BHU guards didn’t help the victim and instead questioned her for roaming outside the hostel after 6pm.Ironically, the girls continued with their protests even as Prime Minister praised Yogi Adityanath’s six months in power, who had started the anti-Romeo squads to protect women from harassment.The protest should be a reminder for the state government on what is yet to be done.Despite several requests and assurances from both the university authorities and district administration, at the end administration was forced to do a slight route change for the Prime Minister's cavalcade.The September 1 incident was not the first of its kind and cases of eve-teasing have been even reported earlier as well. An Arts student was allegedly ragged by seniors soon after and on September 20, some threw stones at the new girls’ hostel.The successive incidents, along with a lack of apathy of the university authorities, led to the protests picking up ahead of the Prime Minister’s Varanasi visit.The university administration, however, termed the protests as politically motivated. Professor O N Singh, Chief Proctor at BHU, said, “Efforts are being made to restore normalcy on campus and ensure safety of the students”.The district administration had meanwhile got the protests video graphed. Strict vigil continued even on day two of the PM's visit as students continued with their protests demanding the accused be arrested.