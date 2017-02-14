Bandipora Encounter: 3 Soldiers, 1 Terrorist Killed, Gun Fight Underway

Srinagar: Three soldiers and a top militant were killed and 10 others including an Army major and a CRPF commandant were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday morning.

Police said two cops including an officer were also injured in stone-pelting that occurred around the same time the encounter was going on.

police sources said that few militants broke through the security cordon in the chaos that followed the stone pelting in which a civilian was injured.

The militant killed in the gunbattle is a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander. He was operating in North Kashmir since last one year and was wanted in many subversive activities, police said.

Giving details of the operation, police said it was conducted at 5.30 in the morning in Parray Mohalla of Hajin, by contingents of Army, police and paramilitary after information about militant in the area.

J&K: Encounter over in #Bandipora, 3 Army personnel lost their lives; 1 LeT terrorist killed. Arms & ammunition recovered pic.twitter.com/mspEFunWfJ — ANI (@ANI_news) February 14, 2017

As the forces began tightening the cordon, they came under gunfire leaving many army jawans injured. In the initial burst of gunfire, 6 Army personnel sustained injuries and were shifted to 92 Base Hospital BB Cant, Srinagar for treatment where one Sepoy Ravi Kumar of 13 RR succumbed to his injuries. Two others succumbed to their wounds later. Police said one civilian, Hilal Ahmad Parray. was also injured. His condition is stated to be stable. The operation was on when last reports came in.