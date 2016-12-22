Bandipora: Suspected Terrorists Spotted; Jawans Cordon-off J&K's Hajin Village

Bandipora: A joint team of paramilitary forces cordoned off Hajin village near Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning over the suspicious presence of terrorists.

Gunshots were heard from the area and the local people were asked to stay indoors. On November 25, two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed in the same area.

There have been 286 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in J&K by the Pakistani troops between November 25, 2015 and November 26, 2016.

Recently, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to the Parliament, said, “There have been 430 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the last one year. In 2016, 27,449 persons were evacuated from their villages in Jammu division after the surgical strike in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.”