Bank Refuses Beggar's Money in Coins in MP, Collector Warns of FIR

: Turning away a beggar with large amounts of coins is proving costly for a bank branch as district collector in Jabalpur on the complaint of the beggar, warned of an FIR against the bank manager, if the coins were not deposited.Mukesh Kumar, a differently-abled Jabalpur resident who earns a living for his family through beggary, had collected coins amounting to Rs 1500.Recently, he approached the Punjab National bank branch in Jabalpur to deposit coins, but the bank employees refused to accept his money, mostly in the denomination of Re 1 and Rs 2.As traders also declined his coins, Mukesh on Tuesday approached district collector Mahesh Chandra Chaudhary during a weekly public hearing.Responding to his plea, the collector ordered his officers to accompany him to the bank branch and make sure the amount was deposited in his account.“If the bank declines to accept his coins, an FIR would be lodged against the branch under Indian Currency Act,” the collector told the media.Mukesh told mediapersons that he had barely anything to feed his family as the bank despite having an account there declined his coins and later ration shopkeeper also refused to accept his money.Meanwhile, the collector, besides asking everyone not to decline coins, also instructed the District Red Cross Society to hand over a tricycle to the physically challenged beggar.The bank officers could not be reached for comments.