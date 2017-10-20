Barber Made to Spit, Lick Saliva Off Ground as Punishment by Panchayat in Bihar

A 54-year-old man was allegedly made to spit on the floor and lick his own saliva off the ground in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda, after he entered the village headman’s house without knocking when no male members were present.Mahesh Thakur, who is a barber, was also beaten up with slippers by women in the village.Eight people, including the sarpanch, have been booked for delivering vigilante justice after the authorities took suo moto cognizance of the incident. No one, however, has been apprehended so far.Nalanda’s district magistrate SM Thyiagrajan said Thakur had reportedly gone to the home of Surendra Yadav on Wednesday night for tobacco. He told the police that he was unaware that only female members were at home at the time.Angered by the barber’s ‘audacity,’ the sarpanch decided to convene the panchayat to decide the punishment for this ‘digression’. It was at the panchayat session that the shameful punishment was reportedly decided.The DM said that Bihar Sharif’s sub-divisional officer Sudhir Kumar has been asked to visit the spot and gather more details about the turn of events. An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken, he said.Nalanda District Magistrate Thiyagrajan S Mohan Ram told News18, “After the Panchayat’s decision, women slapped him with slippers and then he was forced to spit on the ground and lick it. Someone also recorded it and shared on WhatsApp.”“Such incidents will not be tolerated. We will take strict action against the culprits,” said Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav, reacting to the incident.